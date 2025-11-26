‘Please save my son’: Forced to beg to bear medical expenses among others

Standing beside one of the entrances to the Karwan Bazar metro station, Maryam Begum (pseudonym) was holding out her hands for help. Her voice trembled as she pleaded, “Please save my son, help me. I am helpless and have come out onto the streets. If I lose my son, I will have no one left.”

This scene was observed on 27 September. Maryam continued asking for assistance, but very few responded. Approaching her for a conversation, she said she had one son and one daughter. Her son is an undergraduate student at a public university; her daughter studies at a government college. Eight months ago, her son was diagnosed with cancer, and she is now appealing to the public to cover his treatment costs.

Maryam has received some financial help from various sources, including her son’s classmates. But it has not been enough. She told Prothom Alo that more than Tk 1 million has already been spent on his treatment. This included Tk 300,000 left by her late husband. They are now virtually destitute.

Over the past three months, Prothom Alo has spoken with 50 individuals across different parts of the capital who were seeking help or begging. The selection focused on people whose clothing, behaviour and manner of asking for assistance did not resemble those engaged in regular, long-term begging.