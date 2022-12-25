Law enforcers ready to face any situation over Christmas: IGP

“We want to assure our Christian brothers and sisters that they will enjoy their Christmas Day amid festivity and religious fervour in a very secure environment and we are here to celebrate the festival with them. As we know, happiness increases when it is shared. That’s why we’re here to increase their happiness level by sharing. If they want any kind of help, we are ready to extend our hand.”
Claiming that the recent escape of two militants was an isolated incident, he said that the law and order situation is completely under control.
Among others, DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq, additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar and the chief of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Md Asaduzzaman, were present.
The Christian community in Bangladesh is celebrating Christmas, as elsewhere across the world, on Sunday to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Christmas eve Saturday.