Law enforcers ready to face any situation over Christmas: IGP

Though there is no specific threat ahead of Christmas, the biggest religious festival of Christians, tight security has been enforced to face any kind of situation ahead of the festival, said the IGP.

“ We have taken necessary security measures depending on the situation of respective areas”, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, inspector general of police (IGP), said this while responding to journalists after visiting a venue organised by the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day in the capital’s Kakrail on Saturday night.”

Besides, an adequate number of law enforcers have been deployed across the country to ensure law and order, he added.