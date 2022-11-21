Armed Forces Day: PM pays tribute at Shikha Anirban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid tribute to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day-2022.

The prime minister paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (roughly translated as flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War.

A smartly-turned out contingent drawn from Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.