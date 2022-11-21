Armed Forces Day: PM pays tribute at Shikha Anirban

Later, Sheikh Hasina, also in-charge of the Ministry of Defence, signed the visitors’ book kept on the premises of Shikha Anirban.
PM’s security adviser major general (rtd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique was present on the occasion.
Earlier, on her arrival at Shikha Anirban, the prime minister was received by chiefs of the three forces.
After placing the wreath, the prime minister went to the Armed Forces Division (AFD) where the chiefs of the three services made a courtesy call on her.
On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces which expedited the victory in the Liberation War.
After the independence of the country, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.