864 dead, 14,000 wounded in July uprising: Health Adviser

Health and Family Welfare adviser Nurjahan Begum today revealed that 864 people were killed and 14,000 others injured during the July mass uprising.

The adviser made this public at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy here, where she provided details about the overall treatment of those injured in the July-August uprising last year.

“When we visited hospitals after taking charge, we found many patients without eyes, limbs, or hands. Our first step was to initiate the creation of a database. It was a difficult task to document how many had been martyred and how many were injured,” she said.

She said many individuals had used pseudonyms when admitted to hospitals, while some provided phone numbers that were not theirs, which made the process even more challenging.

“So far, 864 people have been confirmed as martyred, and over 14,000 have been injured,” said the adviser.

She, however, mentioned that some cases are still undergoing verification, and without verification, assistance cannot be provided.

Speaking about the support for the injured and the deceased, she said, “Our primary responsibility was to ensure treatment for the injured and provide something for the families of the deceased. Later, the Chief Adviser established the ‘July Smriti Foundation’, which has provided assistance since then.”