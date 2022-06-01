Kidnapping: Dhaka ranks first followed by Chattogram

As per the report, the rate of kidnapping in Dhaka division is higher by a lower margin than that of Chattogram, at 26.4 per cent and 24.4 per cent respectively.
The figure is 13.5 per cent in Rajshahi, 12.17 per cent in Khulna, 7.1 per cent in Rangpur, 6.7 per cent in Barishal, 5.1 per cent in Sylhet and 4.6 per cent in Mymensingh.
The report says the highest numbers of people were abducted in 2019, at 395, followed by 329 in 2018, 324 in 2017, 309 in 2016, 303 in 2015 and 297 in 2020.
The incidents of abductions were comparatively lower in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. A total of 1,806 people have been arrested in the cases filed over abductions, from 2015 to May in 2021, the report added.
The report claims 414 people were killed and 607 injured in the incidents of abductions in last six years.
Abduction worldwide
Kidnappings are on the rise across the world. Bangladesh has ranked eighth in the list of countries of frequent abductions while Mexico ranked first followed by India and Pakistan. Drug peddlers, criminal gangs are involved in this crime. Sometimes political parties get involved in such heinous act.
Reasons behind kidnapping
According to BPO, selling organs and forcing people to beg and marry off are the main reasons behind the abduction in Asia. Demanding ransom, killing political rival and sexual harassment are held responsible for kidnapping in Bangladesh.
Women in Bangladesh are vulnerable to kidnapping. A total of 56 women were killed and 212 injured in the incidents of abduction.