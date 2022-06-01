Kidnapping: Dhaka ranks first followed by Chattogram

A seven-year-old physically challenged boy was abducted from Gazipur on 29 July in 2021.

On that night, the parents [of the boy], readymade garment (RMG) workers by profession, got a phone call from an unknown person who demanded Tk 50,000 as ransom. A day after the call, the body of the missing boy, wrapping with plastic bag, was recovered from a nearby orchard.

The incidents of abductions have been increasing in the country for the last six years. Over half of the incidents have taken place in two divisions: Dhaka and Chattogram, according to the report of Bangladesh Peace Observatory (BPO).

After analysing the incidents of abductions taking place from January 2015 to May 2022, BPO came up with a report titled ‘Crime in Bangladesh: Abduction/Kidnapping: An overview from BPO’.