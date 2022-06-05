Kishoreganj farmer killed by lightning strike

A farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Kamarkona village in Pakundia upazila in Kishoreganj district Saturday, UNB reports.

Deen Islam, son of Abdul Aowal of the village, was planting paddy on the land near his house when it suddenly started raining and Deen was struck by lightning.

Locals took him to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared him dead on arrival, said Mohammad Sarwar Jahan, officer-in-charge of Pakundia Police Station.