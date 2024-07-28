Jamaat-Shibir in-guise intruded into quota movement: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina said the terrorists actually attacked the structures which are showcasing the government’s successes along with easing the people’s life. “The terrorists attacked those structures.”

The attacks on the government’s iconic structures were staged as her government is working for welfare of the people, she added.

In this connection the prime minister referred to the attacks on Covid-19 hospital, metro rail, expressway, Setu Bhaban (bridges building), disaster management building and data centre and so on.

“All of our development symbols, which gave comfort and convenience to the mass people, were their target of destruction,” she said.

Talking about the army deployment, the prime minister said army personnel showed restraint at the highest level on the ground.

She also said as per the available information to her, some 21 persons from her party Awami League have been killed in this mayhem.