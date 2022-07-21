No landless, homeless people in 52 upazilas

Panchagarh and Magura were on Thursday officially declared as the country’s first two districts having no landless and homeless people in a landmark achievement under prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s homes-for-all Ashrayan project.

She made the announcement while distributing 26,229 houses among the landless families across the country, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

In northern Panchagarh, the government found 4,850 landless-and-homeless people and constructed abodes for all of them, said Md Jahirul Islam, the district’s deputy commissioner.

In western Magura district houses have been built for 678 families, official sources said.