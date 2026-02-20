Visitors astonished, saddened by the devastation at Prothom Alo building

An exceptional art exhibition titled ‘Alo’ is under way at the burned-out building of Prothom Alo, which was set ablaze in a coordinated extremist attack. On the second day, yesterday, Thursday, large numbers of visitors from various professions and age groups came to visit the exhibition in the morning and in the afternoon.

At the exhibition, visitors are encountering charred computers, machinery, tables, chairs, books and documents alongside artistic expressions symbolising resilience rising from the ashes. Confronted with the scale of destruction, many expressed both shock and sorrow. They also called on the government to ensure that such extremist attacks do not recur, to bring the perpetrators to justice, and to safeguard journalism and freedom of expression.

Former adviser to the caretaker government Hossain Zillur Rahman visited the exhibition in the afternoon. He described the attack on Prothom Alo as deeply distressing and said it had created a profound wound. Such an exhibition, he noted, is significant because it preserves memories that future generations must know. Retaining the memory of such incidents as historical material is essential for the country and the nation. The exhibition is also significant for that very reason.