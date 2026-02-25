New Bangladesh Bank governor's appointment underway, replacing Ahsan H Mansur

The government has initiated a move to appoint new Bangladesh Bank governor in place of Ahsan H Mansur.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal in this regard to the newly appointed Finance Minister, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The finance minister has approved the proposal. Upon receiving the prime minister’s consent, the matter will proceed to the office of the president, after which an official notification will be issued.

Sources within the Financial Institutions Division state that the proposed new governor currently teaches at a university in the United States.