New Bangladesh Bank governor's appointment underway, replacing Ahsan H Mansur
The government has initiated a move to appoint new Bangladesh Bank governor in place of Ahsan H Mansur.
The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal in this regard to the newly appointed Finance Minister, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
The finance minister has approved the proposal. Upon receiving the prime minister’s consent, the matter will proceed to the office of the president, after which an official notification will be issued.
Sources within the Financial Institutions Division state that the proposed new governor currently teaches at a university in the United States.
The secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Nazma Mobarek, met the finance minister at his office at approximately 1:45 pm today, Wednesday.
When asked about the matter upon leaving, she said, “Please wait. I do not wish to comment at this moment. You will know if there is any development.”
Following a mass uprising on 5 August 2024, the government of Sheikh Hasina fell from power. Subsequently, the then governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder, did not appear publicly.
After the interim government assumed office, it appointed Ahsan H Mansur as governor of Bangladesh Bank on 14 August.
Now, within nine days of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party–led government taking office, the authorities have begun the process to appoint a new governor in his place.
I have not resigned: Governor
When asked whether he had resigned, Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, told Prothom Alo at 2:48 pm today, Wednesday, “I have not resigned. No one has contacted me. I saw the reports in the media. I am assuming them to be accurate.”
Rally demands governor’s resignation
Meanwhile, officials of Bangladesh Bank held a protest rally on Wednesday morning, demanding fulfilment of various demands, withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to three officials and cancellation of certain transfers.
From the rally, they announced that if their demands are not met, officers and employees will begin a work abstention programme from tomorrow, Thursday, demanding the governor’s resignation.
The Bangladesh Bank Officers’ Welfare Council organised the protest meeting in response to what it described as the “authoritarian” conduct of governor Ahsan H Mansur.
Officers and employees at all levels of the central bank participated in the programme.
When asked about the officials’ demand for his resignation, Ahsan H Mansur said, “It would take me only two seconds to resign. I have come here to serve the nation. I accepted this responsibility as a national duty during this time of crisis in the country.”
Governor Ahsan H Mansur made these remarks at an impromptu press conference following the officials’ protest meeting at Bangladesh Bank.
He further stated that certain officials, acting at the behest of vested interests, were undermining the institution’s dignity and reputation.
He emphasised that all officers must adhere to the central bank’s service rules. He said that if anyone chose to operate outside the institution’s policies, the authorities would take action against them.
He added that the institution would not tolerate any internal disorder in order to safeguard its organisational integrity.