Cyclone Mocha brings three hazards

Cyclone Mocha is going to be the strongest storm after cyclone Sidr to lash the coastal areas of Bangladesh. It is all set to make landfall on Cox’s Bazar and the north-Myanmar coast before 6:00 pm today.

The coastal areas started experiencing the peripheral effects of the cyclone last night. Teknaf, St. Martin’s Island, and different places in Chattogram and Bandarban saw rainfall since Saturday evening, due to the impact of the cyclone.

The meteorological department asked Cox’s Bazar, along with its offshore islands and chars, to hoist great danger signal -10 and 11 coastal districts and adjoining islands and chars to hoist great danger signal - 8.