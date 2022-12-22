Remittance from Italy used to repay traffickers in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi migrants and unaccompanied children who have reached Italy as victims of trafficking have been sending remittance back home but their remittance is often used to repay their migration costs to traffickers in Bangladesh, an investigation found.

Unspecified numbers of traffickers in guise of recruitment agents remain active in Bangladesh and are involved in sending Bangladeshi migrants to Italy, pocketing the lion's share of remittance, it was revealed.

Unaccompanied minors and other migrants from Bangladesh continue to be smuggled to Italy through sea routes. At least 12,623 Bangladeshi nationals, including 316 unaccompanied and separated children from Bangladesh, have arrived in Italy from January to October in 2022 through sea routes, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.