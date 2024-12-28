International Crimes Tribunal
Trial of top commanders to be finished in a year: Chief prosecutor
Top commanders facing allegations of crimes against humanity are usually tried at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a year, chief prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said.
He said the trial of almost all primes accused will be completed at the ICT in a year.
Tajul Islam made the remarks while participating in a session of national dialogue on “Enforced disappearance, killing from July carnage: Challenges of trial”, at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital on Saturday.
Saturday was the second day of the two-day dialogue on unity, reforms and elections. The dialogue has been organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies (FBS).
Session moderator Monir Haider asked the chief prosecutor, “Is the capacity of the ICT enough to conduct trial on large-scale crimes against humanity like carnage, enforced disappearances and killings?”
In reply, Tajul Islam said the ICT currently has 10 prosecutors and 17 investigating officers and their main goals are to try the masterminds who were in top leadership and mainly carried out enforced disappearances, carnage, as well as committed the crimes against humanity in Bangladesh. In that case, this tribunal cannot try thousands of people and they are not aiming for it either.
Crimes against humanity have been committed across the country, as well as Awami League and its affiliated bodies were involved in it politically. Most of the officials from law enforcement agencies were also involved. So, it is not possible for the tribunal to bring everything of the country under trial, the chief prosecutor added.
Tajul Islam said top commanders usually face trial in crimes against humanity, and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was the nucleus. So, the tribunal is focusing on the trial of the former prime minister and several people holding positions under her.
He further said they want to finish the trial in a shortest possible time and they have that capacity. It will be possible to complete the trial proceedings of the cases of the prime accused and the trial of everyone in nearly next one year.
Trials of lawsuits filed with various police stations over crimes committed across the country are underway at the courts, and it will continue, Tajul Islam said adding, “The courts concern can tell how much time they will take for trials.”
Saying that he had a conversation with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Tajul Islam said the chief adviser told him that they have a list of priorities and the first priority is to conduct trial of the people who turned the country into a haven of killings and enforced disappearances and shed the blood of students and people on the soil of this Bengal. So, there is no room for failure here, he added.