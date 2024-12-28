Trial of top commanders to be finished in a year: Chief prosecutor

Top commanders facing allegations of crimes against humanity are usually tried at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a year, chief prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said.

He said the trial of almost all primes accused will be completed at the ICT in a year.

Tajul Islam made the remarks while participating in a session of national dialogue on “Enforced disappearance, killing from July carnage: Challenges of trial”, at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital on Saturday.

Saturday was the second day of the two-day dialogue on unity, reforms and elections. The dialogue has been organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies (FBS).