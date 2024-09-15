ADB delegates call on chief adviser

A senior delegation of the Asian Development Bank, led by its South Asia director general Takeo Konishi, called on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday at the state guest house Jamuna, says a press release of the chief adviser's office.

The director general said that the ADB has a long history of working in Bangladesh and would be keen to support the interim government to initiate vital structural reforms in the country.

Konishi said there was room for policy-based lending to Bangladesh as the interim government stepped up efforts to stabilise the economy.

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus said that the student-led revolution had given Bangladesh a new opportunity to rebuild the institutions "piece by piece."