Khulna police constable killing case, 1200 accused

Police and students clashes repeatedly during the student-people's mass procession programme yesterday, Friday. During the clashes, police constable Sumon was beaten severely by the demonstrators. he was taken in an unconscious state to Khulna City Medical College Hospital where the physicians declared him dead.

Speaking at the hospital last night, Khulna Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Mozammel Huq said, "Around 15 to 20 of our members have been beaten and seriously injured. They beat our constable Sumon in such a manner that he received internal injuries in his head and his skull cracked. He died after being brought here to the ICU. Another one of our members is in ICU. Around 20 to 25 are under treatment at various hospitals."

The deceased Sumon is from Kochua upazila of Bagerhat. He is the son of Sushil Kumar Gharami and Geeta Rani Gharami. He was killed during an assault on him Friday evening at Gollamari Mohammednagar in Khulna. Suman lived with his wife and daughter at Boyra in the city. He was the bodyguard of the Khulna Metropolitan Police's Sonadanga zone assistant police commissioner Soumen Biswas.