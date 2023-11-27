Political unrest alongside macroeconomic instability double blow: Ahsan Mansur

Eminent economist Ahsan Mansur has said that political instability or uncertainty always affects the economy adversely.

Ahasan Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), a Dhaka-based think tank, was talking to UNB on the ongoing political situation centering the 12th national election and the opposition's hartal-blockade programmes.

“Bangladesh's macroeconomy is facing challenges not seen in the last 25/30 years, so tackling the grave situation politically is very important,” he said.

The political unrest alongside the macroeconomic instability is a double blow for the domestic economy, so the current domestic situation is different from any other election period in the history of Bangladesh, Dr Mansur pointed out.