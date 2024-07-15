BCL allegedly carries out attack on Eden College students heading towards Raju Sculpture
Students protesting for quota reforms alleged Chhatra League had carried out attacks on the general students of Eden Mohila College as they were heading towards Raju Sculpture in the capital to join a demonstration there.
Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist) of Dhaka University unit organising secretary Mozammel Haque, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, carried out attacks on the protesting students at Eden College.
Chhatra Front's Dhaka city unit general secretary Sayma Afroz, Eden College unit president Shahinur Shumi, organising secretary Sumaya Saina, finance secretary Sanjida Haque and Ganatantrik Chhatra Council Dhaka city organiser Skaia, among others, have been injured in the attack.
The students staged a demonstration on the campus for around two hours last night claiming that the protesters have been demeaned. They announced the protest in the wake of this situation. At the same time, Chhatra League carried out an attack when students of Chattagram University started a demonstration.
Processions were held at Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University. Internet service was shut on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday night.
The students on DU campus started protests at different residential halls at around 10:00pm on Sunday. They started to gather at the Raju Sculpture area on the campus at around 11 in the night. Within an hour, a huge number of students swarmed the TSC area.
Alongside male students, a large number of female students also brought out processions from Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall, Shamsunnahar hall and Rokeya hall.
As the students started gathering at the TSC area, BCL leaders and activists started gathering at Madhur Canteen.
Students and jobs seekers have been continuing a movement since 1 July demanding reasonable demand in the quota system in government jobs.