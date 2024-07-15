BCL allegedly carries out attack on Eden College students heading towards Raju Sculpture

Students protesting for quota reforms alleged Chhatra League had carried out attacks on the general students of Eden Mohila College as they were heading towards Raju Sculpture in the capital to join a demonstration there.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist) of Dhaka University unit organising secretary Mozammel Haque, speaking to Prothom Alo, said Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, carried out attacks on the protesting students at Eden College.

Chhatra Front's Dhaka city unit general secretary Sayma Afroz, Eden College unit president Shahinur Shumi, organising secretary Sumaya Saina, finance secretary Sanjida Haque and Ganatantrik Chhatra Council Dhaka city organiser Skaia, among others, have been injured in the attack.