Pension scheme gets lukewarm response, only 1,831 subscribe in 2nd month

Of them, the lion's share – 12,889 people – completed their subscriptions in the first month spanning 17 August to 17 September, while the following month saw only 1,831 subscriptions.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially launched the pension scheme on 17 August. A staggering 8,000 people registered online for the scheme on the very first day, while 1,700 people paid their monthly premium instantly.

The government introduced the universal pension scheme, with an aim to bring around 100 million people under the facility. Initially, it is structured into four separate schemes for private sector employees, non-resident Bangladeshis, individuals from the informal sector, and low-income individuals.