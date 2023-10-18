Pension scheme gets lukewarm response, only 1,831 subscribe in 2nd month

The universal pension scheme has received a lukewarm response, with only 1,831 new participants joining the scheme in the second month after its launch.
A total of 14,720 people have subscribed to the pension scheme in the first two months of operation, while the pension authority made a collection of Tk 116.4 million in total.
Of them, the lion's share – 12,889 people – completed their subscriptions in the first month spanning 17 August to 17 September, while the following month saw only 1,831 subscriptions.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially launched the pension scheme on 17 August. A staggering 8,000 people registered online for the scheme on the very first day, while 1,700 people paid their monthly premium instantly.
The government introduced the universal pension scheme, with an aim to bring around 100 million people under the facility. Initially, it is structured into four separate schemes for private sector employees, non-resident Bangladeshis, individuals from the informal sector, and low-income individuals.
According to the pension authority, the 'Pragati' package of private sector employees garnered the highest response, with 6,674 subscriptions. However, 6,178 of them completed their registrations in the first month.
The ‘Surokkha’ package received the second highest subscription of 5,952. OF them 4,690 completed subscriptions in the first month.
Some 1,649 people have so far subscribed for the Samata scheme, where 1,326 completed subscriptions in the first month.
The Prabash scheme received the least response, with only 445 people subscribing to it in two months, including 395 in the opening month.
However, Golam Mostafa, a member of the National Pension Authority, is still optimistic regarding the scheme's future.
"We hope for a good response to the pension scheme. Alongside the Sonali Bank, the Agrani Bank has been engaged to provide pension facilities, and some more banks would be added to the service if needed," he said.