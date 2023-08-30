Pension scheme: What will happen if the govt changes

Can the universal pension scheme be abandoned due to personal outrage or political reasons? What will happen if the government changes?

In response to these questions National Pension Authority executive chairman Kabirul Ezdani assured that there is nothing to doubt the security of the universal pension scheme.

He said, “The pension scheme won’t be abandoned due to personal or political outrage. The change of government, its longevity and the development works of the government is one aspect. Another aspect is what the people want. The people want assurance of their money. Trust is a key factor of the pension programme. People are taking part voluntarily. Nobody is forcing them. The government just took the initiative to launch the scheme.”