Universal pension: 8000 register on first day, 1700 deposit premium

At least 8,000 people have registered for the universal pension scheme on the very first day of its official launching on Thursday. Among them, 1,700 people have paid their monthly premium.

Golam Mustafa, a member of national pension authority, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo, detailing that some 6,000 people completed registration until Thursday evening and the number jumped to 8,000 at 12:00 am.