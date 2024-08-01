Why Jamaat-e-Islami banned?

Jamaat-e-Islami, founded by Abul Ala Moududi in 1941, has been banned for the fourth time. The party was banned twice in 1959 and 1964 in Pakistan. Three religion-based parties including Jamaat were banned in 1972 in Independent Bangladesh. Jamaat got scope to do politics in public on 25 May 1979 during the late president Ziaur Rahman's period.

The party's student body Islami Chhatra Sangha also renamed as Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The law ministry sent the file to the home ministry through its legal counsel.

These parties cannot practice politics under these names when the ban comes into effect, the law minister told the media after sending opinions to the home ministry on Thursday afternoon.