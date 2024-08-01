Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami banned

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir have been banned. Home ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard Thursday.

The political activities of Jamaat, Chhatra Shibir and other associate bodies of the organisation have been banned under Section 18 (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier, the law ministry sent the file to the home ministry through its legal counsel.

These parties cannot practice politics under these names when the ban will come into effect, the law minister told the media after sending opinions to the home ministry this afternoon.