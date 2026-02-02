Bangladesh

Biman MD Shafiqur Rahman arrested over torturing domestic help

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police have arrested Shafiqur Rahman, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, on allegations of abusing a domestic worker.

He was arrested late Sunday night from his residence in Sector 9 of Uttara in the capital.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara West police station, Kazi Rafiq Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that Biman Bangladesh’s MD was arrested in a case filed under the Children Repression Prevention Act and sent to court.

According to a police source, a child works as a domestic worker at Shafiqur Rahman’s residence.

He had allegedly been physically assaulting the child for a long time. After the child’s family filed a case at the police station, police arrested him on Sunday night.

