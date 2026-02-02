Biman MD Shafiqur Rahman arrested over torturing domestic help
Police have arrested Shafiqur Rahman, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, on allegations of abusing a domestic worker.
He was arrested late Sunday night from his residence in Sector 9 of Uttara in the capital.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara West police station, Kazi Rafiq Ahmed, told Prothom Alo that Biman Bangladesh’s MD was arrested in a case filed under the Children Repression Prevention Act and sent to court.
According to a police source, a child works as a domestic worker at Shafiqur Rahman’s residence.
He had allegedly been physically assaulting the child for a long time. After the child’s family filed a case at the police station, police arrested him on Sunday night.