Safiqul Rahman made Biman MD
Md Safiqul Rahman has been made the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Biman Board of Directors made the appointment on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Shafiqul, a former director of marketing and sales at Biman, began his career with the airline in 1986 as a trainee commercial officer. Over the years, he has held various significant positions including director of administration and human resources, Director of procurement and logistics support, and director of marketing and sales.
He has also worked in departments such as tariffs, market research, reservations, and cargo.
Additionally, Rahman has served as the country manager for Biman in Singapore, Thailand, and Greece. He retired in 2017 after a distinguished career.
Shafiqul earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from the University of Dhaka. He also holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia, and completed a Doctor of Business Administration at Southern Cross University, Australia, in 2011.
He has pursued multiple diplomas and training in aviation from the International Air Transport Association and the Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre.