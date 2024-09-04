Safiqul Rahman made Biman MD

He has also worked in departments such as tariffs, market research, reservations, and cargo.

Additionally, Rahman has served as the country manager for Biman in Singapore, Thailand, and Greece. He retired in 2017 after a distinguished career.

Shafiqul earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from the University of Dhaka. He also holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia, and completed a Doctor of Business Administration at Southern Cross University, Australia, in 2011.

He has pursued multiple diplomas and training in aviation from the International Air Transport Association and the Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre.