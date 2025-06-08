Screening tightened at Benapole border to prevent spread of new Covid variant

Authorities have intensified the screening of people returning from India through Benapole land port in a bid to prevent the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.

Recently, the new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in several Indian states, prompting the government to take precautionary measures.

During a visit to the Benapole Checkpost Immigration, the correspondent observed that officials assigned to the medical desk were rigorously screening incoming travellers.

Hari Das, a passenger returning from India, said, “I went to India for treatment 10 days ago. I returned home today. Like in Bangladesh, there was no testing or examination for Covid-19 anywhere in India.”