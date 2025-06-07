Covid-19 cases on the rise as new variant spreads

According to DGHS data, the country saw 23 Covid-19 cases in April and 86 more in May. One person died from Covid-19 on Thursday, 5 June.

Data from the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) shows that three people were infected with Covid-19 during the last week of April, and the tally increased to 25 by the last week of May,

Mostafizur Rahman, head of Virology Laboratory at icddr,b, told Prothom Alo, “We are seeing a rising number of Covid-19 patients. Apparently, all of the infected individuals have contracted a new variant named XFG. Besides, another variant called XFC has also been detected. Both are subvariants of the powerful Omicron JN.1 variant.”

“Almost all patients are infected with the XFG variant among the samples we’ve received. If we do not adhere to health guidelines, this variant could spread further. Elderly individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions could face serious risks.”