11 platoons of BGB deployed in Dhaka

The government has deployed 11 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Dhaka on Saturday night, in an effort to safeguard the people amid the hartal declared separately by BNP and Jamaat.
Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB headquarters, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
He said the BGB men will be patrolling in Ramna, Motijheel, and Paltan, secretariat, and the chief justice residence areas. There are 20 t0 30 members in each of the platoons.
The BNP called a nationwide hartal protesting the police attack on its peaceful rally at Naya Paltan on Saturday. Ganatantra Mancha endorsed the hartal.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami also called a nationwide hartal on Sunday through a separate statement.