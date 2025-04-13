Pohela Boishakh is the symbol of ‘our harmony’: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday Pohela Boishakh is the symbol of “our harmony” as he greeted the people on the occasion of the Bengali New Year scheduled to be held Monday.

“Tomorrow, Pohela Boishakh, is one of the symbols of our harmony. Everyone will celebrate tomorrow (Pohela Boishakh) in their own way, following their own customs. Everyone will participate in this universal festival,” he told a Sampriti assembly after laying foundation stone of Sampriti Bhaban in the capital.

The chief adviser reiterated that despite having different beliefs, religions and customs, the country’s people are all members of one family.