Kuakata trip becomes easy

There will be no longer any ferry crossing during a road trip from Barishal to Kuakata of Patuakhali as the Payra bridge in Lebukhali is opened to traffic.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the bridge virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Sunday. People concerned said the bridge will open a new door to the road communication with the southern region.

Once there were 10 rivers needed to be crossed by ferry during a road travel from Dhaka to Kuakata via Mawa. Six of those ferry crossings were on the roads stretching from Barishal to Kuakata and four from Dhaka to Barishal via Mawa.