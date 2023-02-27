CPJ, rights groups call for stopping harassment of journalist Rozina

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and rights groups have called on Bangladesh to stop harassing Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam in a public letter issued yesterday, reports UNB.



The public letter was sent to home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and health minister Zahid Maleque.

Law minister Anisul Haq, and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen were kept in the CC list.

The letter was published on the website of CPJ, and it reads: "We, the undersigned press freedom and human rights groups, write to seek your leadership in ensuring an immediate end to the harassment of Bangladeshi journalist and human rights defender Rozina Islam."