HC directs to send back civil appeal cases at CHT courts to Divisional Commissioner

The bench also directed to immediately send back the undisposed appeals in cases civil in nature and other such legal procedures transferred to these courts from the divisional commissioner’s office.

The Chattogram Divisional Commissioner will dispose of these appeals as they did before 2003, amendment of law for appeals against deputy commissioner’s orders in civil cases, said the court.

The court, however, also said already disposed cases at Chittagong Hill Tracts courts sent from the divisional office will be considered passed and closed.

Any other courts cannot raise questions regarding the orders given by CHT district judge courts in these cases though it does not fall under their jurisdiction, said the High Court.

Until establishment of district judge courts at Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari on 1 July, 2008, deputy commissioners of these districts used to dispose of all cases. Besides, appeals against those orders were made to the Chattogram divisional commissioners.