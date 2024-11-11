New Commerce Adviser pledges to improve living standards amid inflation

Sheikh Bashir Uddin, the newly appointed Commerce Adviser, has pledged to address economic challenges and improve the standard of living for citizens.

Speaking at a meeting with officials at the Ministry of Commerce on Monday, he outlined his commitment to tackling inflation and enhancing the country’s trade efficiency.

The meeting, held in the ministry’s conference room, marked Bashir Uddin’s first interaction with senior officials following his swearing-in as adviser on Sunday evening.