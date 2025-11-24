The girl has to wear sari to attend school

The girl was sitting on the second bench of the classroom. Among a group of girls wearing school uniforms, she was the only one dressed in a sari. Naturally, she drew everyone’s attention.

Girls usually wear saris when there is a special event at school. But why had only one girl come wearing a sari today? Was there an event outside school? Or it’s something else?

This girls’ secondary school is located in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, 18 kilometres from the upazila headquarters. I came across this scene while visiting the school on 22 September to learn about the child-marriage situation there.

Costal upazila Shyamnagar is the most child-marriage-prone area in Satkhira district.