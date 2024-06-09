Child marriage: Will the government wait for 215 years?

Despite making great progress in the socioeconomic sector, it is shameful that Bangladesh is ahead of all South Asian countries in child marriage.

The third paragraph of Section 2 of the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 states that the minimum age of marriage for men and women is 21 and 18 years respectively. If anyone gets married below this age limit, it will be considered as minor or child marriage.

Child marriage is not only a social evil but also a punishable offence. The terrifying picture of child marriage in Bangladesh came up in an event organised by the ministry of women and children affairs, UNFPA and UNICEF on 5 June.