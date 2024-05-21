Child marriage continues on various pretexts

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released a report on the trend of child marriage in districts and upazilas last April. The report said Bogura is one of three districts with a higher child marriage rate; the remaining two are Jaypurhat and Chapainawabganj. In Bogura, the rate of marriage among girls below 18 is over 63; the figures are over 20 per cent among girls below 15 while Shibganj and Sariakandi upazilas have the highest rate of child marriage – 63 per cent and 65 per cent respectively.

According to BBS, the rate of marriage among girls below 18 in the country was over 63 per cent – a 1 per cent up from 2022 and a 10 per cent up from 2021.

This correspondent visited Atmul and Shibganj unions, Shibganj municipality of Bogura’s Shibganj upazila and the remote char village of Shimultair in Sariakandi upazila on 17 and 18 April. After talking to locals, was clear that child marriage is common here. A mother who married off her daughter during an Eid holiday said, “Young girls adapt with everyone in the family, which is why everyone wants to marry young girls. If I raise my daughter overcoming my hardship, when she grows up she will marry at her own will. Will I accept it?”