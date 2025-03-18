Court orders to freeze 31 more bank accounts with deposit of Tk 3.94b of Sheikh Hasina, family members

A court has ordered to freeze 31 more bank accounts of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana and their associates.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), over Tk 3.94 billion are deposited in these 31 bank accounts.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Md Zakir Hossain passed the order over hearing separate petitions filed by the ACC.

ACC director general Akhtar Hossain disclosed this at a press conference at the ACC headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

Earlier, a court had given an order on 11 March to freeze 124 bank accounts of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana and their associates.