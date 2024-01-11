Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh shares 97th spot with North Korea

Bangladeshi passport has been placed at 97th place in the 2024 edition of Henley Passport Index, the most widely-accepted rating of global travel documents, published on Tuesday.
Bangladesh was ranked 98th in the last year's ranking.
The latest edition of the passport index features a total of 104 spots with some countries' passports sharing the same spot.
Bangladesh shared 97th spot on the index with North Korea.
The ranking is based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.
According to the 2024 Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 42 destinations.
In South Asia, the Bangladeshi passport fared better compared to that of Nepal (98), Pakistan (101) and Afghanistan (104).
Ranked at 58, Maldives' passport has become the strongest in South Asia with visa-free access to 94 countries. India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka's passports ranked at 80th, 87th and 96th respectively.
An unprecedented six countries share the top spot for the most desirable travel documents in 2024.
Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain now have access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to a remarkable 194 destinations worldwide.
The Henley Passport Index is updated every quarter, and is regarded as the go-to resource for global citizens and sovereign states for determining where a passport ranks on the scale of global mobility.