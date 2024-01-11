Passport Index 2024: Bangladesh shares 97th spot with North Korea

Bangladeshi passport has been placed at 97th place in the 2024 edition of Henley Passport Index, the most widely-accepted rating of global travel documents, published on Tuesday.

Bangladesh was ranked 98th in the last year's ranking.

The latest edition of the passport index features a total of 104 spots with some countries' passports sharing the same spot.

Bangladesh shared 97th spot on the index with North Korea.

The ranking is based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa.

According to the 2024 Henley Passport Index, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 42 destinations.