City residents at risk with 12-acre water reservoir being filled

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) is implementing a project of potato cultivation through modern technology, filling a water reservoir in Gabtali of the city.

Already around 35 bighas (12 acres) of the reservoir have been filled with sand and soil.

This area is identified as a reservoir by the Dhaka city Detailed Area Plan (DAP). According to the law, it is a criminal offence to fill a natural reservoir as a landfill.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities have objected to the landfill. They say that this will lead to waterlogging in the capital city. The people will stand to suffer. However, BADC is not bothered about the law, the master plan or any objections.