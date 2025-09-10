Chevron collects Tk 3.66b in penalties under pressure

With domestic gas production continuing to decline, the import of higher-priced liquefied natural gas (LNG) has increased. Yet, the US multinational company Chevron has suspended a promised investment to expand gas production.

While keeping the investment on hold, the company exerted pressure and recovered its invoice in full. Furthermore, without commencing work, Chevron has also collected interest on delayed payments, amounting to penalties.

According to Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) sources, under contractual obligations, gas bills must be paid within 30 days of submission. Failure to do so incurs penalties. This time, penalties exceeding USD 30 million (equivalent to Tk 3.66 billion at Tk 122 per dollar) have been paid.