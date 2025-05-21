Chevron yet to resume operation despite receiving due payments

US multinational company Chevron has been operating in Bangladesh for three decades. Although Chevron extended its contract during the previous government’s tenure, the company halted new investments due to unpaid bills.

Later, the interim government cleared all outstanding dues, but Chevron has not yet submitted its plan to resume operations.

According to Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), the government has emphasised increasing gas production to meet the existing energy crisis, but Chevron is not cooperating.

The US firm was supposed to install a compressor at the Jalalabad gas field to increase gas production, and the project was set to complete by December this year. Now Chevron is delaying starting the work.