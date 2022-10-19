PM Hasina opens reactor pressure vessel installation for RNPP Unit-2

As per the project plan, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will supply 1,200 MW power in 2023 while the same amount of electricity will be available from the second unit in 2024.

The project has seen around 53 per cent financial progress and 55 per cent physical progress. However, the overall progress of the first unit is 70 per cent.

The Rooppur project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission with the technical and financial support of Russia. The project’s construction cost, including manpower training, amounts to $12.65 billion, and 90 per cent of it is being funded by Russia.