10 persons at zero line in the sun and rain for two and a half days

People have been gathering on the Bangladeshi side of the border to see the 10 individuals stranded at the zero line. Local residents, distressed by the suffering of the group, including women and children who have been left exposed to both sun and rain, are urging the governments of both countries to resolve the matter quickly.

Md Zahirul Haque, a resident of the Barobari area, said, "It is very upsetting to see these people, including small children, suffering like this for three days. Even we find it difficult to stay comfortable in this heat and sunshine while standing in the shade. How are they managing out there on that waterlogged embankment?"

Rahidul Islam, a resident of South Pradhanpara, said, "Seeing the children there, brings tears to my eyes. How long can people survive under the blazing sun while standing over water like that? They have no food and no facilities for using the toilet. We want the governments of both countries to discuss the matter and resolve it quickly. Otherwise, the situation could become so severe that they might die there."

When contacted, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Sirajul Islam, commander of the 56th BGB Battalion in Nilphamari, told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, "Even today, I asked the commander of India's 93rd BSF Battalion to take back those individuals who were subjected to the push-in attempt. However, they refused. We, too, remain firm in our position that we will not accept them in this manner. At the same time, we have informed our higher authorities about the matter. We will take action in accordance with whatever instructions we receive from them."