Attempted 'push-in' at Panchagarh
10 persons at zero line in the sun and rain for two and a half days
The intense sun and oppressive heat of the Bengali month of Jaishtha bear down on the area. Along a narrow embankment separating cultivated fields at the zero line, some people sit while others stand. Rainwater has accumulated on the embankment.
On one side, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stand with rifles in hand. On the other side are personnel of India's Border Security Force (BSF). Ten people, including women and children, who are at the centre of an alleged BSF push-in attempt, have been stranded in this way at no-man's-land for 59 hours.
This was the scene near the zero line at the Barobari–Pradhanpara border from noon until the afternoon on Sunday. Since 5:00 am on Friday and up to 4:00 pm on Sunday, neither country had allowed them to enter its territory, leaving them under the open sky at the border''s zero line. Among those affected by the attempted push-in are five men, two women, and three children.
According to BGB, the India's BSF attempted to push the 10 people into Bangladesh through the border early Friday morning. However, due to strict surveillance, they were unable to enter Bangladesh. BGB officials and local residents said that even during a thunderstorm and heavy rain on Friday night, the group remained there, exposed to the weather.
In connection with the incident, a flag meeting was held yesterday, Saturday, at around 12:30 pm at the Barobari–Pradhanpara border between commanders of Bangladesh''s 56th BGB Battalion and India's 93rd BSF Battalion. Earlier, on Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, another flag meeting took place at the company commander level between the Barobari BOP of the BGB and the Sakati Camp of the BSF. However, neither of the two rounds of talks produced a resolution.
People have been gathering on the Bangladeshi side of the border to see the 10 individuals stranded at the zero line. Local residents, distressed by the suffering of the group, including women and children who have been left exposed to both sun and rain, are urging the governments of both countries to resolve the matter quickly.
Md Zahirul Haque, a resident of the Barobari area, said, "It is very upsetting to see these people, including small children, suffering like this for three days. Even we find it difficult to stay comfortable in this heat and sunshine while standing in the shade. How are they managing out there on that waterlogged embankment?"
Rahidul Islam, a resident of South Pradhanpara, said, "Seeing the children there, brings tears to my eyes. How long can people survive under the blazing sun while standing over water like that? They have no food and no facilities for using the toilet. We want the governments of both countries to discuss the matter and resolve it quickly. Otherwise, the situation could become so severe that they might die there."
When contacted, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Sirajul Islam, commander of the 56th BGB Battalion in Nilphamari, told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, "Even today, I asked the commander of India's 93rd BSF Battalion to take back those individuals who were subjected to the push-in attempt. However, they refused. We, too, remain firm in our position that we will not accept them in this manner. At the same time, we have informed our higher authorities about the matter. We will take action in accordance with whatever instructions we receive from them."