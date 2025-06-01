Tahmeed’s fight against malnutrition

When asked did he ever intend to become a nutritionist or expert in nutrition, he replied, “No.”

While working at the icddr,b hospital, Tahmeed had the chance to observe malnutrition in persons. In his words, “Every day, I saw children suffering from severe malnutrition. Many of them died. It was a medical emergency, but we couldn’t save all of them. At that time, night blindness or nyctalopia was at an acute level due to malnutrition. That first-hand experience had a significant role in inspiring me to work in the field of nutrition.”

After joining icddr,b, he had the chance to work with many nutrition experts from Europe and America, as well as from various international organisations from around the world. However, he was particularly inspired by the work of a few individuals from Bangladesh. World Bank official Iqbal Kabir and icddr,b scientist SK Roy are notable of them.

Over time, Tahmeed held various positions at icddr,b. In December 2015, he became senior director of the nutrition and clinical services division. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he was appointed acting executive director of icddr,b. Early next year, he was officially appointed executive director. Tahmeed Ahmed is the first Bangladeshi executive director in the 60-year history of icddr,b.