Tahmeed Ahmed in TIME100 Health List of Global Health Influencers

Dr Tahmeed will join fellow honourees at the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health on 13 May in New York.

“It is a profound honour to be included in TIME’s 2025 Health100 list,” said Dr Tahmeed.

“This recognition is not mine alone — it belongs to the brilliant scientists and staff of icddr,b, to our collaborators around the world, and to the communities we serve. I am deeply grateful to TIME for this spotlight, which I hope will help bring greater urgency to the fight against malnutrition and the need to invest in science that improves lives — not in war, conflict, or division, but in equity, health, and human dignity,” he added.