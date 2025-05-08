Tahmeed Ahmed in TIME100 Health List of Global Health Influencers
TIME has named Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b, to the 2025 TIME100 Health, its annual list recognising the 100 most influential individuals in global health.
This recognition highlights Dr Tahmeed’s pioneering contributions to maternal and child health, nutrition, and evidence-based health solutions in resource-limited settings. Under his leadership, icddr,b has strengthened its global impact through cutting-edge research and lifesaving interventions that have reached millions across Bangladesh and beyond, says a press release.
Dr Tahmeed will join fellow honourees at the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health on 13 May in New York.
“It is a profound honour to be included in TIME’s 2025 Health100 list,” said Dr Tahmeed.
“This recognition is not mine alone — it belongs to the brilliant scientists and staff of icddr,b, to our collaborators around the world, and to the communities we serve. I am deeply grateful to TIME for this spotlight, which I hope will help bring greater urgency to the fight against malnutrition and the need to invest in science that improves lives — not in war, conflict, or division, but in equity, health, and human dignity,” he added.