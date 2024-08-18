BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of ex-DB chief Harun, his wife
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze the accounts of former Detective Branch (DB) chief Harun or Rashid and his wife Shireen Akter.
To this end, the BFIU today, Friday sent a letter to all banks.
In the letter, the BFIU asked the banks to block all types of withdrawals through all sorts of accounts of Harun, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and his wife.
