Safe Motherhood Day: Tania couldn’t be saved, many more in such negligence

A number of physicians and nurses surrounded 20-year-old Tania’s bed at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They were trying to relieve the pain of this seven-month-pregnant agonising mother.

But she could not be saved for the insufficiency of care compared to the crisis. She died at the gynaecology ward of the hospital on 23 May.

This correspondent was present there during the incident. The physician on duty, Naznin Sultana told Prothom Alo that Tania was admitted to the hospital at 4:00 pm and she died at around 5:00 pm. She died of Antepartum Haemorrhage (APH) or excessive bleeding during pregnancy.

The slight bump on Tania’s skeletal figure bore sign of another life inside of her. Along with the mother that child also passed away. Only her hair, which was fluttering in the wind blown by the electric fan, seemed alive then.