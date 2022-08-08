Women of entire world can follow Bangamata’s life: PM Hasina

She said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day international conference titled ‘Bangamata: A Paragon of Women’s Leadership and Nation-Building in Bangladesh’ at Senate Building Auditorium in Dhaka University as the chief guest.

Sheikh Hasina joined the function virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

The conference is organised marking the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which is being observed in a befitting manner across the country on Monday.

Bangamata was born on 8 August, 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj. She was killed brutally along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975.

Sheikh Hasina said the decision Bangamata gave about family and politics for the country was very much right - till the end she sacrificed her life.

“My mother sacrificed a lot. She had no demand in her life. She didn’t want anything for herself. We didn’t hear anything that she wanted for something of her own,” the prime minister said.

Highlighting Bangamata’s habit of living a simple life, she said, “Bangamata used to give away everything she had for the party, for the people, for the poor relatives.”

At the function, the prime minister also inaugurated Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Centre for Gender and Development Studies established by Dhaka University.