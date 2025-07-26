Milestone aircraft crash: 2 students to be discharged from burn institute today

Two students of Milestone School and College, who sustained burn injuries in the fighter jet crash last Monday, are going to be released today, Saturday from the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

They are to be handed over to their families at any time of the day, several physicians at the burn institute confirmed.

They will be the first burn victims from the Milestone tragedy to return home after their treatment. The students are – Rafsi and Ayan, both aged 12.

Burn institute physician professor Foara Tasmim is one of those treating these two children. Speaking to Prothom Alo at 1:00 pm today, she said, “The burns sustained by Rafsi and Ayan were relatively minor, and they did not develop any major complications. That’s why they are being discharged. Besides, both children want to return home. Both local and foreign physicians from the medical teams of China, Singapore and India have agreed to discharge them.”