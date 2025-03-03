Drug-making raw material industry fails to take off

The industrial park for drug-making raw materials cannot be fully functional in over one and half decades. The land allocated for the park lay vacant. Although 95 per cent drugs are locally produced, the raw materials are almost fully import dependent.

Government allocated land for setting up an industrial park for drug-making raw materials in Munshiganj’s Gazaria some 17 years ago. Only two pharmaceutical companies have begun production while two more started initial works. Land allocated for 23 companies lie vacant.

There are two types of materials in drugs. One is the main ingredient called Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and another is Excipient.

Any drug is composed of two components. The main ingredient is the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). The second is known as inactive ingredient or excipient. For example the API name of Paracetamol is ‘Para-acetylaminophenol’. It works in the human body and helps cure ailments. However, paracetamol tablets also contain ingredients like cellulose and talc. These are called excipients, which help give the API its tablet form and aid in its quick dissolution in the body. However, excipients do not cause any side effects.