Farmer's Cards to be given on the Bengali New Year with 10 key benefits

The government will provide Farmer's Cards to all farmers across the country in three phases. The cards will be issued by dividing farmers into five categories.

Through this scheme, cardholding farmers will receive 10 types of benefits, including agricultural inputs at fair prices, irrigation facilities and easy-term agricultural loans.

On Pahela Baishakh (next Tuesday), the first day of the Bengali new year, the inauguration of the pre-piloting phase of the Farmer Card distribution will be held. Prime minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the programme at Shaheed Maruf Stadium in Tangail.